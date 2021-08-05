Barclays Boosts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 355

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 279.25 ($3.65).

Shares of LGEN stock remained flat at $GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Thursday. 14,934,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,991,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91).

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $733,048.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

