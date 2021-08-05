Barclays Boosts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €48.30

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by Barclays from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.66.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.