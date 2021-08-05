Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.56 ($26.54).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.53 ($20.63) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €17.72. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

