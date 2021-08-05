Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

