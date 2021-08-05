Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of BAND traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 237,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,939. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

