Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 2.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Ball stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

