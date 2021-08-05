Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $163.53 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $23.55 or 0.00060595 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $163.53 million and $68.01 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

