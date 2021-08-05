Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,757,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,751,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -687.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

