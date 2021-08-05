B. Riley Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $58.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

