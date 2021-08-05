AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of AZRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 849,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,393. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $54.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

