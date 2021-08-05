Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,860 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 1.8% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $19,201,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $9,159,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 100,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $5,115,000.

IXG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,699. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.10.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

