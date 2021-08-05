Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 71,002 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,863,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.65. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.44. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

