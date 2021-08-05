Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,962. The company has a market capitalization of $366.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

