Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,958. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

