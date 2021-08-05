Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 407.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. 7,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

