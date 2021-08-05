Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MYAGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.