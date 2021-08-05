Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Capitalization Tops $510,033.97

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $510,033.97 and approximately $75,861.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00922753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

