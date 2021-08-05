Axe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72,380.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $215,305.52 and $72,380.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.96 or 0.01172995 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

