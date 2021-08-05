Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACLS stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. 11,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

