Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

AVA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,342. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

