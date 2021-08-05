Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $212.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $112.21 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

