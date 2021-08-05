Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 161,930 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

