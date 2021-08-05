Avalanche Price Reaches $13.90 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $75.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.90 or 0.00033918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.62 or 0.00267499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00032287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.66 or 0.02566321 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 386,998,365 coins and its circulating supply is 173,494,427 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

