Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $406.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.