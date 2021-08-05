Atwater Malick LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $190.07. 48,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,089. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

