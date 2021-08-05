Atwater Malick LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 12,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,308. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

