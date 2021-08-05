Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 592 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,872.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.56. 19,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

