Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 4.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.72. 365,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $321.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.