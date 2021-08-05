AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATRC traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.03. 10,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,913. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $8,284,082. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

