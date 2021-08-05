Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 507,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,639. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
