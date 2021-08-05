Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 507,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,639. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

