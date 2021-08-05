Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.18

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and traded as low as $8.72. Atlantia shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 16,692 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Atlantia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.