Astronics (ATRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATRO opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $493.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

