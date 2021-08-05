Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.07. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,662. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

