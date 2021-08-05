Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.62 on Thursday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

