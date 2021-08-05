Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 491,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,625. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

