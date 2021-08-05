Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 6.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.95. 108,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,059,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

