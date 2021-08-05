Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 6.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.95. 108,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,059,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
