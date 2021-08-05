Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. 209,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,416. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

