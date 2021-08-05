Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.120 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.19)-($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 2,627,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,800. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $490.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

