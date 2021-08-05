Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Argus

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $360.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $382.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $158,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.