Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 114.33% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

ARD traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 117,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,726. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,158.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.