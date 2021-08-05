Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

ARQT opened at $20.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,695 shares of company stock worth $265,601 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,892,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

