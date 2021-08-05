Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archrock has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15. Insiders sold 239,263 shares of company stock worth $2,318,046 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

