Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

