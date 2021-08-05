Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

