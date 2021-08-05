Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 838.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

