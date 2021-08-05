Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDT opened at $29.17 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.