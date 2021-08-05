Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 355 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

