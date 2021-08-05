Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

