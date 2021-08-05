Arbidex Market Capitalization Achieves $404,609.08 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $404,609.08 and $159,954.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00915317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00096539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

