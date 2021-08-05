AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Announces Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%.

Shares of AQB stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 33,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,331. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $346.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.08. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47.

AQB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

